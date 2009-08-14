The Gooey Future of Birth Control, Why Hardship Can Strengthen Marriage, and How to Save for Back to School

We've got back-to-school on the brain here at Health.com, and the moms on staff were happy to stumble across these tips for packing eco-friendly lunches. Eeven those of us without kids (but with a limited food budget and plenty of leftovers) will probably make use of these suggestions! [Green Daily] Speaking of going back to school—and limited budgets—Microsoft is paying up to 50% cash back to people who use their new search engine, Bing, to shop for school supplies. Stock up and save on books, clothes, soccer cleats, lunch totes, healthy snacks, and more. [All You]

Health.com