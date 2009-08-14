The Gooey Future of Birth Control, Why Hardship Can Strengthen Marriage, and How to Save for Back to School

We've got back-to-school on the brain here at Health.com, and the moms on staff were happy to stumble across these tips for packing eco-friendly lunches. Eeven those of us without kids (but with a limited food budget and plenty of leftovers) will probably make use of these suggestions! [Green Daily] Speaking of going back to school—and limited budgets—Microsoft is paying up to 50% cash back to people who use their new search engine, Bing, to shop for school supplies. Stock up and save on books, clothes, soccer cleats, lunch totes, healthy snacks, and more. [All You]
- We recently highlighted some amazing moments in birth-control history, as well as what's in the pipeline for future contraceptive methods. But we didn't see this one coming: An innovative new gel may one day serve as a rub-on female condom that protects against pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. [MedGadget]
- Every engaged couple hopes for a fairytale wedding and a blissful honeymoon—but when things start to go wrong, it's often seen as a bad omen. As it turns out, rain (or even more serious derailments) on your wedding day can actually be a good start to a happily-ever-after life together. [Time]
- Like all Americans, we're still not 100% sure on the details of the government's proposed health-care reform—but we're doing everything we can to learn as much as possible. That's why we're thankful for a new series of columns by Fortune editor Shawn Tully. The first post, "Designing the Ideal Health Care System," may be a bit long, but it's packed with smart insight and good ideas. [CNN Money]
