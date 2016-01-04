Oregon Women Can Now Buy Over-the-Counter Birth Control

Women in Oregon can now buy hormonal birth control from a pharmacist without a doctor’s prescription.

The state became the first in the U.S. to implement the law allowing over-the-counter birth control, which went into effect Jan. 1, KOIN 6 reports. California’s similar law kicks in beginning in March.

"Just having birth control accessible through a pharmacist doesn’t mean preventative health care isn’t important. That’s not what this law is saying," Dr. Alison Edelman of the Oregon Health & Science University told the news station. It allows "increased access to women for something that’s incredibly safe and a really big need for women," she added.

Women who are at least 18 can now get their birth control at pharmacies after filling out a brief questionnaire. Colorado and Washington have also introduced similar legislation, according to KOIN. Oregon’s governor signed the bill into law last July.

