7 Guys Explain Everything They Know About Birth Control

In case you missed it, we’ve started a series where we ask men to tell us everything they know about women’s bodies and health topics, such as menopause, boobs, and birth control. As you’ll see in the clip above, their responses are often questionable, sometimes (sort of) accurate, and always hilarious.

For this installment, we started off asking seven men to explain what an IUD is. Once they established that it was different from a UTI (those pesky abbreviations!), they took a stab at what the letters actually stand for. “Infectious urinary tract disease?” one guessed. Other attempts included words like ‘incision’ and ‘diaphragm.’ Luckily one participant correctly labeled an IUD as an intrauterine device, the T-shaped birth control method that is inserted into the uterus by an ob-gyn and prevents pregnancy for up to 12 years.

Next we discussed diaphragms. Two in-the-know dudes got it right when they said a diaphragm is a device that goes inside the vagina to block the cervix and stop sperm from entering a woman’s body. Bravo.

Finally, we wanted to see how many birth control methods the men could name. Apart from thinking that the birth control pill and plan B (which is a form of emergency contraception) work the same way, they did fairly well. Condoms, diaphragms, the pill, the morning after pill, IUDs, shots, implants, vaginal rings, and abstinence all made the list. Other options that went unmentioned include the birth control patch or straight-up sterilization. Good job, boys!