Jessica Biel's 'Funny or Die' Series: The Sex Ed We Wish We Had

FYI: your copper IUD is not attracting lightning strikes, "guzzling" birth control pills does not increase effectiveness, and no one (that we know of) has coughed up a condom from vaginal sex. These are only a few of the funny myths busted in a vaginal health series featuring Jessica Biel, Whitney Cummings, and Joy Bryant on Funny or Die.

Aside from being hilarious, the videos are actually the brainchild of Biel and the non-profit WomenCare Global. The goal: creating a healthy dialogue about women's bodies and the importance of reproductive health education.

"We don't want women's reproductive health issues to be hidden under stigma and taboos anymore," Biel, 33, said in a recent Good Morning America interview, alongside WomenCare Global CEO Saundra Pelletier. "Can we please laugh about all this crazy stuff that happens to [our bodies]?"

The trio have girl talk in the kitchen to bust common (and ridiculous) myths about contraception, including condoms, oral contraceptives, and intrauterine devices.

"The baggy condom is not a good look," Cummings cracks in the first video from the series.

And when it comes to the IUD, there are some hard-hitting logistical questions these ladies need answers to.

"I have no idea about lightning striking metal inside the body," Biel wonders in the most recent clip about having a metal device in her uterus. "I'd have a super vagina?" (The spot then states that IUDs are actually mostly plastic, which is not a conductor of electricity. Phew.)

"Superwoman's IUD got struck by lightning," Cummings chimes in. "That's how she learned to fly."

Watch the rest below:

