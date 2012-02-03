Deadly Bacteria in Las Vegas, Healthy Super Bowl Dip Recipes, and Ellen Vs. Michelle Obama: The Push-Up Edition

Some women may have received more than chocolates and roses this Valentine's Day if Pfizer hadn't caught their packaging error. The company recalled one million packs of birth control Wednesday, after discovering a mix-up with the pills. [CNN]

Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and watching the game isn't the only thing to be excited about. Among other snacks, try these 17 healthy dip options to keep you and your guests feeling satisfied, without all the post-gameday guilt. [Cooking Light]

Watch Ellen DeGeneres challenge the first lady to a push-up contest here. Hands-down the most fun video of the week! Can you guess who won? [FitSugar]

Researchers are now saying that sugar should be regulated by the government. Before you dash out to hoard Girl Scout cookies, hear their argument: The study suggests that sugar can be as toxic as alcohol and should therefore be monitored the same way. [HuffPost]

Healthy living must be on the mind because, in addition to sugar regulation, Colorado lawmakers are considering a ban on all trans fat in school food. That means saying "adios" to vending machines and after-school bake sales too. [TIME Healthland]

After illness, accidental falls are the leading cause of hospitalization for people over the age of 65. Fortunately, there's a way to reduce the risk of broken bones and bruises: by spending an hour a week in the garden. [dailySpark]

Before you throw in the towel at the gym, try one of these 23 ways to push through a tough workout. We promise the results will be rewarding! [Greatist]

A warning to all the spring-breakers planning a trip to Vegas: one resort contains Legionnaires' disease bacteria in the water. While Legionnaires is not contagious, the fatal bacteria lead to the death of at least one guest in the form of pneumonia last month. [Fox News]