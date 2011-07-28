6 Strategies to Avoid Stress, Healthy Meal Swap Ideas, and 100-Calorie Burger Toppings

- Don't worry about it—literally! Six strategies to calm common concerns. [RealSimple]
- The contraception conversation gains some focus: Male birth control could go from debate topic to reality in about 10 years. [TIME Healthland]
- Never grocery shop on an empty stomach! Or with hungry children. These shopping tips can help you avoid cabinets full of cookies and chips. [DailySpark]
- Falling into an afternoon slump is easy, but so are these quick things you can do in advance to encourage an after-work gym session. [FitSugar]
- Are the risks to casual sex just emotional, or can they be health related, too? [CNN]
- You don't have to skip burgers—just be careful not to pile on too much extra fat, or tons of calories. These tasty topping combinations will cost you only 100 calories. [CookingLight]