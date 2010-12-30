Depression in Bipolar Disorder

When sad spells come on for no reason and don't let up, it can be a sign of depression. People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience prolonged sadness or unexplained crying spells.
Depression symptom 2: changes in appetite
If you are not interested in foods you normally love or you are binge eating for emotional reasons, it can be a sign of depression. People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience significant changes in appetite and sleep patterns.
Depression symptom 3: anxiety
Worried for no reason? People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience irritability, anger, worry, agitation, and anxiety.
Depression symptom 4: indifference
People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience pessimism and indifference.
Depression symptom 5: low energy
Do you ever feel like you are running on empty, especially after a manic phase during which you felt as if you couldn't be stopped? People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience loss of energy.
Depression symptom 6: feeling worthless
People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience feelings of guilt and worthlessness.
Depression symptom 7: indecisiveness
Ever feel like you can't make up your mind? People with bipolar disorder sometimes feel hobbled by indecision.
Depression symptom 8: feeling disinterested
People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience inability to take pleasure in former interests.
Depression symptom 9: unexplained aches and pains
People with bipolar disorder sometimes experience unexplained aches and pains.
Depression symptom 10: feeling suicidal
People with bipolar disorder are more likely to commit suicide than the general population, and are more likely to consider killing themselves when depressed versus when they are in a manic phase.
