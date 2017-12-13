This Lightweight Glossy Lip Stain Lasts Longer Than Any Lipstick I've Ever Worn

It's time to say goodbye to matte or liquid lipstick formulas: Pinterest recently revealed the top up-and-coming beauty trends based on search data, and they predict that a natural-looking lip stain will be the hot look of 2018.

Although we love liquid lipstick—they're notoriously long-lasting—some formulas can feel heavy or be very drying. Lip stains are a lighter, more natural-looking option, since they quite literally "stain" the lip, leaving behind punchy color.

Looking to get a head start on this 2018 beauty trend? I swear by Yves Saint Laurent Glossy Stain Lip Color ($36; available on sephora.com, nordstrom.com, or bloomingdales.com). I've been a fan of lip stains for awhile, but as soon as I came across this product, I realized it was unlike any other I've tried. It looks like a gloss, lasts like a liquid lipstick, and feels like nothing at all.

Sephora

The first time I used the ultra-lightweight formula, I applied a thin coat to my lips early in the morning. When I checked at lunchtime, the glossiness and color were still totally intact, despite the fact that I couldn't feel a thing. That evening, I snuck a peek at myself before leaving the office: my lips were definitely less shiny, but the color remained. In other words, a perfectly stained pout had lasted an entire workday after just one a.m. application.

Needless to say, I’ve banished my heavy lip products to the back of my makeup bag, and my YSL Glossy Stain comes with me everywhere I go. The formula is available in a whopping 26 shades—I rock the coral-pink Corail Aquatique on a day-to-day basis and opt for a brighter berry like Rouge Fusion when I prep for a big night out. And I can’t wait to try Rouge Gouache, a true red, at holiday parties this season.

In addition to the formula, this product’s packaging truly lives up to its high-end price tag. The applicator tip is wide, lush, and angled for precision, and the shiny gold cap looks as luxe as the formula feels on lips. I’ve used my go-to daily shade for over a month now, and it’s nowhere near empty, which makes me feel better about paying more for it than I would on other lip products.

It’s safe to say I’m smitten with the Glossy Stain formula, but YSL recently launched a new lip stain, too: Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain ($36, sephora.com) boasts the same lightweight feel as its glossy counterpart but without the shine. The result? A gorgeous matte finish that won’t leave lips looking crusty. Available in 18 opaque shades, it’s the perfect lippie for anyone who isn’t ready to fully transition to lip stains just yet.