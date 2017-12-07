The 14 Best Beauty Gifts for the Holiday Season

Makeup gift sets, pretty perfumes, and high-tech tools to help her go glam this holiday season—and beyond.
Unique holiday gift ideas can be tough to come up with when you have to buy for your mom, your sisters, your BFF, your aunt…the list goes on. But you can't go wrong with beauty products. Who wouldn't want a glam eyeshadow palette, a high-tech hair dryer, or a sweet-smelling perfume under the tree? Here are our picks for the best beauty buys this holiday season.
1
Butter London The Most WonderFull of All
Perfect for the lacquer lover in your life. This nail polish set includes everything she needs for a fuss-free mani: a whopping 18 polishes, a cuticle exfoliator, basecoat, hi-shine and matte topcoats, nail file and buffer, polish remover wipes, and glitter polish remover wipes. She’ll want for nothing more, except for maybe extra days of the week to rock every color offered.
2
Dyson Supersonic
A truly innovative, game-changing blow dryer made by Dyson—yes, that Dyson—with a smaller motor and unparalleled force to dry hair in less time. Designed not to be top heavy and with a much lighter whir than others, it makes for a more enjoyable blow out, allowing you to move freely and hear over the sound of it.
3
Donna Karan Cashmere Aura
You can’t go wrong with gifting someone a fragrance for the holidays, especially this one. A new take on the classic Donna Karan Cashmere, Aura embodies sexiness thanks to musky notes mixed with citrus. Neither overpowering nor cloying, this scent has the ability to wow anyone on your list.
4
Marc Jacobs Beauty Up All Night Five-Piece Petites Le Marc Lip Crème Collection
Consider it a lipstick wardrobe, with five shades that can take a holiday party look from blah to brilliant. Gift it to the girl who lives for switching up their lip look; there’s a nude, mauve, red, wine, and grape color to satisfy the need for newness with each swipe. Bonus: the statement-making pink leather pouch that the lipsticks come in can be used as a statement-making clutch.
5
Byredo Hair Mist
You know that second (or third) day hair that still looks good, but doesn't necessarily smell fresh? We've all been there. While you may be tempted to spritz your go-to perfume on strands, that can be drying. Enter this mist. It smells just as amazing as Byredo's line of fragrances, but has ingredients that nourish hair and leave a healthy sheen behind. Zhush throughout the day to reactivate the scent.
6
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
K-Beauty isn't going anywhere; the proof is in the 5,000-person wait list this mask racked up when it first went on sale. Not only does it smell like the juicy fruit, but it glides on smoothly and doesn't feel at all sticky, making it comfortable to sleep in. Waking up to glowing skin has never been easier—just wash off in the AM and you're good to go!
7
Shhhowercap
This cute turban will will allow you to stretch your blowout way longer than you probably should. It looks more like a fashion accessory than an old-school shower cap. The best part: it won't leave a dent in your hair or deflate the volume.
8
Starskin Magic Hour Exfoliating Double-Layer Foot Mask Socks
These booties tap lactic acid to exfoliate tootsies over the course of a week. Just slip them on for an hour and be prepared to see chunks of dead skin flake off in your shoes for the next few day—it's totally worth it and so satisfying to see (and feel) the super-smooth results.
9
Maison Margiela Replicaa Beach Walk Shower Gel
A splurge? One hundred percent. Will the person you give this to love you forever? Absolutely. The much-loved fragrance has been turned into a luxe body wash that envelops skin in a foaming lather that rinses clean and leaves behind the scent of bergamot and ylang ylang. It's the next best thing to an actual ocean side respite.
10
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
Sheet masks are all the rage, and there continues to be innovation surrounding them. Case in point: this dry version. Forget the slippery, goop-y mess that's associated with traditional sheet masks and revel in the fact that all you have to do is massage this for 30 seconds after applying—that's how you activate the active ingredients that are imprinted on the fabric (hello, future of beauty!). If that doesn't sound enticing enough, you can also reuse it up to three times.
11
Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment
It might not be the most glam thing to give someone, but they'll surely be thankful. This gadget comes in handy when a zit crops up and you're in need of more than a topical treatment. With red and blue light to kill bacteria and nix inflammation, acne won't stand a chance. Point the pen at the site of the breakout three times a day for two minutes each—it'll beep when that time is up.
12
Emily McDowell Change My Life Canvas Pouch
We love the idea of opting for a cute makeup bag over wrapping paper. This cotton canvas pouch is seriously adorable—not to mention, it's perfect for anyone who needs a new makeup bag to store their holiday beauty haul.
13
Glossier Cloud Paint Quad
These millennial-loved cream blushes deliver that perfect "no-makeup makeup" look, are easy to blend, and incredibly flattering all skin tones. Even better: When you purchase the limited-edition pack of four, you'll save $17.
14
Drunk Elephant NightBright Duo
This duo, which includes two minis of Drunk Elephant's most popular products, is a great intro to the non-toxic skincare brand. Plus, it's valued at $43, so you'll be saving big.
15
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Rosewater & Facial Spray with Green Tea Duo
Everyone is obsessed with the Mario Badescu facial sprays, and for good reason: they're super hydrating and deliver a quick spritz of moisture when your skin is dry. Your MB-obsessed BFF will be thrilled to receive this duo, especially if she hasn't yet tried the brand's new Green Tea spray.