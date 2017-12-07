The 14 Best Beauty Gifts for the Holiday Season

Sheet masks are all the rage, and there continues to be innovation surrounding them. Case in point: this dry version. Forget the slippery, goop-y mess that's associated with traditional sheet masks and revel in the fact that all you have to do is massage this for 30 seconds after applying—that's how you activate the active ingredients that are imprinted on the fabric (hello, future of beauty!). If that doesn't sound enticing enough, you can also reuse it up to three times.