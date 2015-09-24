Wine-Inspired Lipsticks That Won't Give You a Hangover

Just in time for fall, we're rounding up our favorite wine-colored shades of lipstick that also happen to be named after none other than our favorite wines. And while we're excited to transition from our go-to whites to our seasonally appropriate redsâwe're leaving room for a bit of rosÃ© and champagne too, of course.

So whether you're looking to match your wine to your lip (and hopefully not your teeth!) or just looking for the perfect [insert burgundy, oxblood, maroon, or aubergine shade here] to take your new, fall ensembles to the next levelâwe've got you covered.

1. Bite Beauty Limited-Edition Frozen Berries Matte CrÃ¨me Lipstick in Elderberry, $24; sephora.com

2. LancÃ´me L'Absolu Rouge in Merlot, $30.50; sephora.com

3. Buxom Big & Sexy Bold Gel Lipstick in Red Inferno, $22; sephora.com

4. e.l.f. Studio Moisturizing Lipstick in Bordeaux Beauty, $3; eyeslipsface.com

5. Laura Mercier CrÃ¨me Smooth Lip Colour in Rose, $27; sephora.com

6. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Champagne on Ice, $7; drugstore.com

7. MAC Lipstick in Dubonnet, $17; maccosmetics.com

8. CoverGirl Continuous Lipstick in Bistro Burgundy, $5; walmart.com

9. Avon Ultra Color Lipstick in Wineberry, $8; avon.com

10. La Prairie Luxe Lip Liner Automatique in Beaujolais, $50; saksfifthavenue.com

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

Images: Courtesy of MIMI/Retailers; Art by Elysia Berman

More from MIMI:

Pat McGrath Says Brown Girls Should Wear Wine Colored Lipstick Year-Round

The Easiest Way to Prevent Red Wine-Stained Teeth

So, Red Wine Might Actually Help You Lose Weight

This article originally appeared on www.mimichatter.com