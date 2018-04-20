This Is the Tinted Moisturizer That Makes Whitney Port's Skin Look Flawless

Whitney Port is a woman on the go, and she relies on a quick and easy makeup routine. With eight-month-old Sonny in tow, she has scaled back her 45-minute beauty regimen to one that takes just a few minutes.

“I rely on fewer items and things that serve a lot of purposes," she tells Health.

When it’s time to start her day, Port reaches for the Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream from IT Cosmetics ($15; sephora.com and amazon.com).

"It has SPF 50 in it and serves a tinted moisturizer that's sort of like a foundation, so it hides any kind of bags or redness or anything that tired moms have," she says.

This isn't the first time Port has raved about her go-to CC cream. In a blog post on her site, Port shared even more information about her favorite product.

"It does a million things but I’m gonna spare you all the technical jargon and let you know it makes my skin appear as flawless as it possibly could,” she wrote in May 2017. “I apply a tiny amount with my fingertips after my moisturizer and it evens out my skin like no other tinted moisturizer I’ve ever used! I use the LIGHT shade. PLEASE try it. I promise you will be obsessed.”

Port applies all of her makeup with her fingers and uses a cream blush for her eyelids, cheeks, and lips. "It takes five seconds just to swipe it on," she says. She also trusts Dove’s dry shampoo ($4; amazon.com) to “save the day” when she doesn’t have time to wash her hair.

Port probably deals with fewer bad hair days now that she has a new, shorter ‘do. "Chopping my hair off was a good thing to help me with self-care," she told us. "I don't really have to do it anymore.”