What These Blind Women Can Teach Us About Feeling Beautiful

We recently stumbled upon another feel-good video from Dove's Choose Beautiful campaign. This time they interviewed three Swedish women for their take on what it means to be beautiful. They happen to be blind. How do they judge beauty if they can't see their reflection? Prepare to be moved.

"For a long period after I became blind, I automatically checked myself in the mirror," says Anna Bergholtz, who has been blind for 13 years. "And it took a very long time before I stopped doing that. Now, I think that is one of the things I like about not seeing."

"Beauty is more of a feeling to me," she says.

Each woman explains when they've felt most beautiful, including Ida Ostlund who has been visually impaired since birth. Her take: "When it feels as if I'm in the right place, doing the right things—meaningful things—I automatically feel beautiful."

"It comes from within. If you radiate warmth, humility, and love, then you're beautiful to me," explains Naomi Allback, who lost her sight 15 years ago.

Amen to that.

