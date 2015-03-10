The Lip-Plumping Gadget You Definitely Should Not Try

Full lips are having a serious moment. Weâre constantly hearing about new ways to inject, plump, or define our pouts for a bigger pucker.

TheÂ latestÂ word of mouth: The Fullips Lip Enhancer.Â TheÂ small plastic suction cup draws fluid to your lips as you suck on it, temporarily increasing their size.

Sounds harmless, right? Well, it turns out that all that pursing can cause lips to become dry and cracked. Think about it: Blow up a balloon beyond its size and itâll eventually pop. Ouch. Plus, with continued use, the vacuum-effect could also lead to fine lines around the mouth, similar to the effects of drinking through straws.

There are easier and more natural ways to create a dramatic pucker a la Angelina Jolie. Try these 6 Makeup Tricks for FullerÂ Lips instead.

