8 Skincare Products Dermatologists Actually Buy From Dermstore

Here's what they add to their carts time and time again.
Dermatologists are the ultimate skin gurus, so we asked them for the go-to products they stock up on from beauty website Dermstore. And trust us, their picks are good.
1
Obagi C Professional C Serum 10 Percent
"I am a vitamin C addict. It is the ultimate antioxidant, in my eyes. This product is easy to layer, very concentrated, and absorbs quickly. I would swim in it if I could."
—Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine
2
L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream
"Loaded with shea butter, this rich cream can be used all over and is especially useful for extra dry areas like elbows and knees. Shea butter is rich in natural oils and fatty acids that help smooth cracks between cells in the outer skin layer to soften and hydrate the skin."
—Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City
3
AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion
"It's great for severely dry or ichthyosis skin. This humectant contains 12% alpha hydroxy acids to exfoliate the skin to bring new skin cells to the surface. Humectants also trap and draw moisture to the skin surface; therefore, after two weeks use, skipping a day of this lotion application will not bring the skin back to the baseline dryness. It is great for people who are non-compliant with their lotion application. It used to be a commonl-prescribed lotion, but now is available over the counter."
—Cheryl Burgess, MD, a dermatologist based in Washington D.C.
4
NeoCutis Micro-Eyes Riche Rejuvenating Balm
"This is my go to eye cream as it has immediate acting ingredients such as caffeine, which help reduce eye puffiness, paired with peptides, which help build collagen fibers, the building blocks of our skin."
—Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, a dermatologist based in Connecticut
5
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush On Sunscreen SPF 50
"This item is always in my bag while I’m out and about! Its portable applicator allows me to feel my freshest by evening, all while providing powerful sun protection throughout the day."
—Shereene Idriss, MD, a dermatologist at Union Square Dermatology in New York City
6
Neostrata Foaming Glycolic Wash
"It's one of my favorite exfoliating cleansers. Besides improving skin complexion, pigmentation, dull tone, and uneven texture, this alpha hydroxy acid cleanser is also helpful for acne. Many of my patients who are dealing with female adult acne also have intolerance to the traditional acne medications they were able to tolerate as a teenager, such as benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. Once their skin can tolerate a retinoid, adding an exfoliating mild cleanser with glycolic acid chemically exfoliates the skin with a small percentage of glycolic acid. Extra bonus: Glycolic acid is safe to do during pregnancy, so I like it with my adult female acne patients."
–Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at New York University Langone
7
Skin Medicas TNS Essential Serum
"I consider this product 'chicken soup for the skin'—it has a whole cocktail of peptides, antioxidants, and skin hydrated that feed your skin nutrients needed for fighting free-radical damage."
—Rachel Nazarian, MD, faculty member at Mount Sinai Medical Center Department of Dermatology
8
SkinMedica HA5
"Hydration and oil are two distinctly different things! SkinMedica HA5 is a great hydrator if you don’t want the oily feeling. People who use HA5 also found that applying some on the lip helps with hydrating the lip, and now we have HA5 Smooth and Plump Lip System for that. It works to plump and smooth lines."
—Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City