We've Got the Deets on Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Oscars Lip Color

The Scandal star's deep berry lip color landed her on no fewer than three best beauty looks lists. Here's how to get the look at home.
Last night was the 86th annual Academy Awards and Scandal star and mom-to-be Kerry Washington looked simply amazing in her dusty lavender Jason Wu gown. We were loving her deep berry lip color, and we weren't the only ones: Kerry made no fewer than three best beauty looks lists.
She got the look by using Armani's Rouge d'Armani Lipstick in 609 ($34, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) topped with Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Rich Raisin ($8.49, neutrogena.com) to add a bit of sheen. (Washington is a Neturogena brand ambassador.) Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez created the Oscar look for Kerry. Her pro tip: She always uses a lip balm at least 20 minutes before applying lipstick to help reduce the appearance of dryness on lips.
And in case you were distracted by Kerry's megawatt lashes, know this: the actress is wearing a whopping 5 coats of mascara on her top lashes and two coats on the lower lashes.