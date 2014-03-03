We've Got the Deets on Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Oscars Lip Color

Last night was the 86th annual Academy Awards and Scandal star and mom-to-be Kerry Washington looked simply amazing in her dusty lavender Jason Wu gown. We were loving her deep berry lip color, and we weren't the only ones: Kerry made no fewer than three best beauty looks lists.

She got the look by using Armani's Rouge d'Armani Lipstick in 609 ($34, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) topped with Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Rich Raisin ($8.49, neutrogena.com) to add a bit of sheen. (Washington is a Neturogena brand ambassador.) Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez created the Oscar look for Kerry. Her pro tip: She always uses a lip balm at least 20 minutes before applying lipstick to help reduce the appearance of dryness on lips.

And in case you were distracted by Kerry's megawatt lashes, know this: the actress is wearing a whopping 5 coats of mascara on her top lashes and two coats on the lower lashes.