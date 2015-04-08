Watch What Happens When Women Choose Between Doors Marked 'Average' and 'Beautiful'

Dove knows exactly how to make us feel all of the feels. We've told you how the beauty brand's past videos have celebrated curly hair and shown us what "real beauty" looks like, but this latest campaign will really get you thinking, too.

For the video, they set up two doors, one marked "Beautiful" and one marked "Average," in five cities around the world (San Francisco, Shanghai, Delhi, London, and Sao Paolo). The crew then filmed the entrances to see which door women ultimately walked through.

The stunt takes a head-on look at how we as everyday women view ourselves—in the most literal way. By choosing a door, you witness these women make a conscious decision about how they'd describe themselves. It was clear the choice had an impact: Many went through the door marked "Average," and some said they regretted their decision in an interview afterward.

"I went through the Average door…I didn't even hesitate," said one woman.

Another said, "I didn't feel really good after that, because obviously I had rated myself average, and nobody else."

Of the few who went through the "Beautiful" door, one woman said: "It was quite a triumphant feeling. It was like telling the world, 'I think I'm beautiful.'"

The clip ends by encouraging women to celebrate themselves as they are. Dove wrote in a statement: "Feeling beautiful is a personal choice women should feel empowered to make for themselves, every day." We couldn't agree more.

