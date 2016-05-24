Watch How Nail Trends Have Changed in the Past 100 Years

[youtube=

When it comes to nail art, the sky is the limit nowadays. Chrome tips that will cost you a whopping $2000? Check. Fruity nails? Check. Nail art inspired by Disney characters that got the Snapchat treatment? Sure, why not?

Instagram and Pinterest are full of #nailinspo, and we couldn't be happier about that. But have you wondered where every trend came from, or when it was really at its peak?

Mode.com created a video answering exactly that, and it's mesmerizing. Apparently, a hundred years ago, women would only wear their nails short and polish-free. Things started to get interesting in the middle of the '30s when colored nails debuted. We're not going to spoil the video for you, but just so you know, there are plenty of good nail art ideas in there.

The metallic nails of 1976? Need.