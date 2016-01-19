Watch 100 Years of Japanese Beauty Trends in 102 Seconds

From the geisha look of the 1910s to the Harajuku style of today, the evolution is breathtaking.

Chelsea Burns
January 19, 2016

Cut Video is at it again with another 100 Years of Beauty video, this time featuring the stunning evolution of trends in beauty-centric Japan. From the strict geisha look of the 1910s to the playful Harajuku style of the 2010s, Japan has seen it all. While all of the looks are incredible, our favorite is from the 1960s: That cheery, Twiggy-inspired makeup and larger-than-life hair make us want to jump back in time. Want to see more? Check out this behind-the-scenes video to learn where the Cut team got its inspiration for each look.

 

