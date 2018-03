Want to take the rest of the summer by storm? By using warm tones, like a peach-toned cream blush, you’ll look positively radiant. A rose-tinted cream eyeshadow will make your eyes sparkle. Don’t forget to dab some powder on oily skin areas. Finish with a little eyeliner, mascara, and natural lip balm, and you’re ready for any summer soiree. Follow along as we create this warm summer makeup look.