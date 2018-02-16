The 6 Best Vitamins and Serums for Hair, Brow, and Nail Growth

Want stronger hair, nails, and brows? Here's your guide to the best vitamins, serums, shampoos, and other treatments that live up to their claims and can actually make a noticeable difference.

Vitamins for hair growth

As we age, hair becomes finer and duller, thanks to hormonal changes and styling damage. The good news: There are ways to make your hair happy again. Shereene Idriss, MD, a dermatologist in N.Y.C., recommends an insideout approach, starting with a protein-rich diet and a hair vitamin, like Nutrafol ($88 for a 30-day supply; amazon.com), which helps increase blood flow to the scalp.

Pair that with a moisturizing shampoo, like Nioxin System #3 Cleanser ($19; amazon.com). Then, similar to skin care, exfoliation is key for healthy hair, says Anabel Kingsley, a trichologist (hair and scalp specialist) in N.Y.C. Use IGK Low Key Scalp Scrub ($36; sephora.com) once a week to create a clean slate for follicles to grow.

Vitamins for nail growth

Regardless of how many manis you get, your nails are often neglected beneath that pretty polish. Whether they’re ridge-filled or peeling, a few swaps can get you back to a perfect 10. First, use an acetone-free remover—it’s less drying—to take off polish, advises Dana Stern, MD, a dermatologist and nail specialist in N.Y.C. Try Cutex Non-Acetone ($3, amazon.com). Apply cuticle oil, and paint nails with polishes that are at least five-free (they don't contain harmful chemicals like formaldehyde).

Ingesting a biotin supplement can also help strengthen nails, says S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, a dermatologist in Miami. Try Vital Proteins Beauty Boost capsules with biotin ($49; neimanmarcus.com).

Serums for brow growth

Ah, the coveted brows—full, fluffy, and symmetrical. If you weren’t blessed with them, try these tricks: To help promote new hair growth, brush brows with a spoolie to stimulate circulation, then massage on Streicher’s Aforé, which is made with organic argan oil. Also helpful: swiping on RevitaBrow Advanced Conditioner ($110; amazon.com or nordstrom.com) daily, which improves flexibility and shine. Finally, fill in patches with WunderBrow Dual Brow Precision Liner ($16; amazon.com).

Brow gurus Kristie Streicher, creator of the feathered brow, at Striiike Salon in Beverly Hills, California, and Venice Beach-based celebrity brow expert Kelley Baker of Kelley Baker Brows also agree on ditching tweezers and pomades. "If the product is too sticky, it can pull hairs out," warns Baker.