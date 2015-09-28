This Pillow Case Gives "Beauty Sleep" a Whole New Meaning

If you love sleeping as much as I do, you're about to be thrilled. Now, we've all had various people who have b-e-a-utiful skin and hair tell us to sleep on silk pillowcases. But at the end of the day, if sleeping on a silk pillowcase means one more trip to Bed Bath & Beyond, chances are we're going to be sticking to cotton.

The reality is, we spend a third of our lives in bed sleeping. And whether you take advantage of this time to apply hair masks, skin treatments, or even just keep your teeth straight (shout out to my retainers!), the pillowcase you sleep on makes a difference. So I decided to test drive a Slip silk pillowcase and see what all the fuss was about.

Turns out silk pillowcases do more than just prevent those weird creases on your face (see below).

Today was a "leave the house with indents from your pillow still on your face" kind of morning. #TGIF — Alyssa Clough (@alizacloff) September 18, 2015

Slip silk pillowcases are most importantly anti-aging and anti-bed head. Silk allows your skin to glide around while you're tossing and turning at night whereas your regular cotton pillowcase both absorbs moisture from your skin and tugs at it—both big no-nos. Silk pillowcases are also infinitely more gentle on your hair. I normally shower every morning, but since changing my pillowcase to silk, my hairstyles have stayed intact overnight with minimal grease. See where this is going? Thanks to my silk pillow case, no shower = more sleep = less time spend on my daily routine with better looking and healthier skin and hair.

Slip pillowcases are made with mulberry silk with a thickness of 22 momme. If you're not fluent in silk speak, it basically means these case are legit. Think cotton < satin < 100% silk < Slip. The cases are also made with non-toxic dye, which is huge for people who are investing in organic skin and haircare. And while the cases are bit on the pricier side—as we're constantly reminded—you get what you pay for. I can tell you, after sleeping on Slip's silk pillowcase for one week, I'm sold.

Products range from $39.99 to $99.99 and are available at slipsilkpillowcase.com.