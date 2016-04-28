This New Noiseless Blowdryer Needs to Be on Your Radar

the FUTURE is now. 🚀 @dysonhair (aka :30 of the secret I kept 🙊) A video posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Apr 27, 2016 at 12:22am PDT

What would you expect from a hairdryer made by a vacuum company? Noise, chaos, bulkiness? Well, let us introduce you to the Supersonic, a new hairdryer from Dyson, purveyors of high-end, sci-fi-looking vacuums. This is Dysons' first foray into the beauty market, and it is impressive to say the least. The Supersonic is small, looks, and apparently works like a space tool from the future—the head is hollow, the nozzles clip in using magnets and the motor is actually in the handle. BUT the real game-changing feature here is that it's completely silent. Repeat: IT'S A NOISELESS HAIRDRYER.

The Supersonic has just been launched in Japan and will debut stateside in August at Sephora. Retailing at $399, it's a hefty pricetag, but we're assuming that's the running price for space gadgets. Plus, the hairdryer basically already has the Kardashian stamp of approval (or it will since Kardashian Glam Crew member and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is on board and ecstatic about it).

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.