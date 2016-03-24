This 60-Year-Old Woman Modeling Swimwear Is the Most Beautiful Thing Ever

The strapless one piece from our exclusive Land of Women x The Dreslyn collaboration. Available now #strapless #onepiece #swimsuit #minimal #thedreslyn A photo posted by The Dreslyn (@thedreslyn) on Mar 22, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

When it comes to casting models for swimwear campaigns, most fashion brands are fairly predictable in their choices. Young girls in playful poses are everywhere—on billboards and in magazines. Not this time though.

Enter Yazemeenah Rossi! The 60-year-old is absolutely stunning in new campaign images for "The Dreslyn x The Land of Women" collaboration. In the photos (that have not been retouched), Rossi is posing in bathing suits and cover-ups looking fresh-faced with her long wavy hair left down.

The new exclusive Land of Women x The Dreslyn swim collaboration is here! See the editorial featuring all six white pieces on The Blog now #swimwear #allwhite #style #minimal #thedreslyn A photo posted by The Dreslyn (@thedreslyn) on Mar 21, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

"This is a woman who radiates health and vitality. She's confident, she's a visual artist, she takes care of herself," Dreslyn founder Brooke Taylor Corcia told The Huffington Post. Check out the photos below and prepare to beseriously impressed.

В рубрике "Стиль" - новая рекламная кампания купальников The Dreslyn X Land of Woman с шестидесятилетней Ясминой Росси в главной роли. #Dreslyn #LandofWoman #ЯсминаРосси #styleinsidermag A photo posted by Styleinsider (@styleinsider_mag) on Mar 24, 2016 at 2:38am PDT

Rossi's images are so inspiring that we wish more brands would cast women of all ages for their campaigns. Beautiful doesn't mean young, after all.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.