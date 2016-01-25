There's a Proper Way to Apply Your Dry Shampoo

Nobody wants to have to wash and re-style their hair, every single day, right? I'm pretty sure there will be a unanimous agreement about that question. Having to start from scratch every day is a bummer and a huge time commitment, which is why dry shampoo is such an integral part of our hair routines. It can really improve your quality of life and, at the very least, let you sleep a little longer every night. But, as with almost everything else in the beauty world, reaping the full benefits of your dry shampoo requires knowing the best possible method for application. Which is why we are delivering that to you today. Watch the video below and try it out for yourself, we know you'll notice a difference instantly.

RELATED: I Tried It: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

RELATED: These Gym Bag Essentials Make Early Morning Gym Visits So Much Easier

We also broke it down for you reallllll slow, just so you can absorb this priviledged info to the max.

1. Part your hair (wherever you normally part it).

2. Spray dry shampoo of choice (we love this one) along your part, and your temples. Flip your part to the other side and spray there as well. Be sure to also spritz the underside of you hair. Then, work the dry shampoo into your scalp with your fingers.

3. If you didn't spray the whole head before, spray dry shampoo all over your hair to add texture, especially to the ends.

4. Zuzsh your hair, fluff it up, make it tousled and go!

RELATED: How to Apply Fake Freckles (That Look Totally Real)

This post originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.