The Surprising Beauty Tool That Can Lengthen Lashes, Cover Grays, and More

Stay away from the extensions: You can add instant oomph to your hair, brows, and lashes with fibers. These tiny, hairlike pieces latch onto strands to plump them up without looking fakey-fake. Three picks:

If You Want to Boost Brows

Try: Toppik Brow Building Fibers Set ($20; toppik.com)

Start with the wax, made of shea butter and jojoba oil to condition and tame brows, then use the colored keratin protein fibers to fill in bare spots.

If You Want to Lengthen Lashes

Photo: Ulta.com

Try: Lorac Pro Plus Fiber Mascara ($23; amazon.com)

The tapered brush delivers nylon fibers that cling to lashes. Focus on the tips for length or the base for all-around fullness.

If You Want to Pump Up Strands

Photo: Viviscal.com

Try: Viviscal Conceal and Densify Volumizing Fibers ($12; viviscal.com)

Run the comb applicator through roots to distribute electrostatically charged tinted fibers, which add volume and cover grays.