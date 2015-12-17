The Secret to Amazing Curls Is Apparently Bubble Wrap

With all of the fabulous hair gadgets on the market promising to deliver incredible curls, who knew that the secret to supreme spirals is actually lying right there in your last Amazon delivery box.

A YouTuber named Paula Stephania uses bubble wrap to create the quintessential curl and the results are seriously gorgeous. Her method is easy to understand even though she films her videos in Portuguese.

Simply wrap and roll hair, sleep on it and wake up with shiny, luscious curls. Could it really be that easy? Stephania makes it look like a piece of cake. Watch her video and start rounding up all of the bubble wrap you can find!

This post originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.