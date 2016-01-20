The One Beauty Product You Need for Perfectly Glowy Skin

The ever radiant @juliannemoore taking a selfie at #GancioStudios. #FerragamoSignature A photo posted by Salvatore Ferragamo (@ferragamo) on Dec 8, 2015 at 7:03pm PST

Ever wonder how celebs like Julianne Moore glow so gorgeously on the red carpet? While Moore is always stunning, she was recently spotted at theÂ Ferragamo 100th Anniversary party looking especiallyÂ radiant (and showing off her selfie game!).Â WonderingÂ how you can scoreÂ herÂ subtle glow? The secret is highlighter. Below, five things you should keep in mind before choosingÂ one.

1.Â It's an easy way to add lightness to your face and draw attention to certain features.

Never used highlighter before? To apply, simply dab down the center of your nose, on your Cupid's bow, and at the innerÂ corners of your eyes. To get Moore's look, try drawing highlighter in a "C" shape starting on your brow bone, below your eyebrow, and down the top of yourÂ cheek bone.

2. If you normally wear liquid- or cream-based makeup, choose a cream-to-powder formula.

Highlighter that's in stick form and has a cream-to-powder formula makes precise application easy. And if you typically use liquid- or cream-based beauty products, a cream-to-powder formula will allow you to easily apply highlighter without disrupting yourÂ makeup. We likeÂ Benefit Cosmetics Watt's Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter ($30;Â sephora.com). It has a handy sponge on oneÂ side for blending, and the product glides easilyÂ onto skin. Plus, it's compact enough to throw into your bagÂ for quick on-the-go touchups.

3. If you want a sun-kissed complexion, use a liquid formula.

For an all-over healthy glow withÂ a bronze finish, look for highlighter that comes in a liquid formula. This will let you eitherÂ mix it withÂ your foundation or apply in specific areas you want to define. We like NARS Illuminator in Laguna ($30;Â sephora.com). It's perfect for enhancing darker skin tones or adding a boost to pale skin, and the light-reflecting particles will leave your complexion looking golden.

4. Consider going organic.

If you're planning on wearing highlighter everyday,Â you might consider an organic formula that moisturizes and hydrates skin while you're wearing it.Â We like RMS Beauty Living Luminizer ($38, amazon.com). It's certified organic and formulated with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and rosemary extract.

5.Â If you have oily skin, try a highlighting powder.

An easy way to control the amount of highlighter you apply is by using a powder formula instead of a liquid or cream. Powder formulas are also ideal for oily skin, since they help control shine.Â One sweep of powder will leave you with a subtle shimmer, but you can always dust on another coat if you're after a more concentrated sparkle.Â We like e.l.f's Baked Highlighter ($8;Â amazon.com), which comes in three flatteringÂ shades: Pink Diamonds, Moonlit Pearls, and Blush Gems.