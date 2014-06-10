The Mascara Warning You Need to Know About

Getty Images

Mascara is meant to lengthen and thicken your lashes—not make them fall out. But a Florida woman claims that a CoverGirl mascara did the latter when she tried to remove it.

Susan Rinkunas
June 10, 2014

Mascara is meant to lengthen and thicken your lashes—not make them fall out. But a Florida woman claims that CoverGirl's Bombshell Volume mascara did the latter when she tried to remove it.

Amy Schavolt, of West Palm Beach, Florida, told ABC News: “I was using eye make-up remover on a cotton ball and I was just wiping downwards on my eyelashes and all of a sudden I looked down and on the cotton ball was a chunk of eyelashes with the mascara still attached to it.”

Online reviewers apparently had similar experiences. CoverGirl said in a statement to ABC News that it will change the packaging to explain how to remove the two-step product, which consists of a base coat and top coat. The brand has already posted a YouTube tutorial (below) that suggests people use a cotton ball to apply oil-based makeup remover or mineral oil (like baby oil) on their eyelashes, and let it sit "for a few moments" before removing the mascara.

"We've taken steps to more broadly communicate the need to use an oil-based remover with long-lasting mascaras," CoverGirl said in the statement.

Translation: Eye makeup remover liquids or wipes labeled "oil free" won't cut it, and they could screw with your lashes.

For her troubles, CoverGirl gave Schavolt a $15 voucher. Nice good-faith gesture, but it won't make her eyelashes grow back any faster.

If you have the Bombshell mascara, watch this video to learn the right way to remove it.

[youtube

]

 

MORE:
5 Common Mascara Mistakes (and How to Fix Them)
Does Oil Pulling REALLY Whiten Your Teeth?
What You Need to Know About Gel Manicure Drying Lamps

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up