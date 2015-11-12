The Hot Tool Behind the Victoria's Secret Angels' Sexy Waves

While you may never think of rocking angel wings and underwear on a day-to-day basis, there is one thing you can steal from the Victoria's Secret Angels: their perfectly sexy waves.

Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa was behind the models' hair looks at the 10thÂ annual Victoria's Secret runway show, which was filmed this week in New York. (And will air December 8th at 10 p.m. on CBS.) Her secret weapon for creatingÂ the trademarkÂ waves? The Sarah Potempa Beachwaver Pro. ($129, but for a limited time $99 at Joyus.)

TheÂ easy-to-use curling iron is made withÂ aÂ rotating wand that winds up the length of strands with just the touch of a button.Â After curling, Potempa rolled the hair into pin curls to cool so it would set the curls and help them last all night.

If you're trying the look at home,Â spritz on a sea salt spray like Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Texturizing SprayÂ ($6.19; ulta.com) and let strands air dry before curling. This helps give hair an added bit of texture for the perfect tousled waves.

