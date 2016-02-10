The Foolproof Way to Get the Perfect Cat Eye Every Time

They say practice makes perfect, but when it comes to your eyeliner, that's only half the battle.Â The other half?Â Technique, especially when you want to master the cat eye. Here, Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin sharesÂ herÂ simple tips to transformÂ yourÂ eyeliner fromÂ shaky line to fierce feline flick.

Step 1: Dot it out

Draw dots on the edge of each eye. StartÂ at the edge of your upper lash line and dot up to the orbital bone or as far as you want, depending onÂ where you want the wing to be. You'll probably end up with three or so dots. Simkin says this helps ensure your cat eyes match.

Photo: Alison Mango

Step 2: Connect the dots

HoldÂ the edge of your eye taut. Use the tip of your applicator to connect the dots to the outer corner of your eye, starting with the outermost dot. The starting dots allow you to stretch the eye skin without distorting the angle you want. As a rule of thumb, draw the wing at an angle that follows the angle of the lower lash line.

Photo: Alison Mango

Step 3:Â Paint on your liner

HoldÂ the brushÂ snug to the lash line and extend the lineÂ all the way to the inner corner. Simkin advises to always work from the outside in.

Photo: Alison Mango

ToÂ make eyes look longer:Â Thicken yourÂ liner at the outside edge leading into the wing.

To make eye look rounder:Â To get the baby doll look,Â make the line thicker in the center of the eye.

Find the right eyeliner formula for you

There's liquid, gel, felt tip...the list goes on. The most important thing is to find which formula works for you. This may take some trial and error, but once you find the one, there's no looking back.

If you need to hide mistakes: Use gel

With gel, you have a bit ofÂ wiggle room; it doesn't dry very quickly, so you have someÂ time to work with it before it sets.

Try: Rimmel London ScandalEyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner ($6; drugstore.com). The waterproof formula helps keep it in place all day, and depending on the amount of gel you pick up on the brush, you can easily draw a tight line or one with a thicker Â stroke.

Photo: Drugstore.com

If youÂ love your liner, but hate the applicatorÂ that comes with it: Buy aÂ brush

With gel liners, you're not tied to the applicatorÂ that it comes withÂ it.Â Find one that works for you, and any gel liner will be manageable. We preferÂ small brushes because theyÂ let you apply liner between the lashesâitÂ makes lashes look fuller and more dramaticâand because small brushes allow you to build your line gradually, rather than starting with a thick stripe.

Try: Real Technique Silicone Liner Brush ($5; drugstore.com)

Photo: Drugstore.com

If you're more experienced with eyeliner: Use liquid liner

Generally liquid linersÂ come in a tubeÂ with a brush applicator in it, kind of like mascara. Before you use it, make sure that you rid the excess from the brush so that you can be more precise with your line.

Try: LancÃ´me Artliner ($31; sephora.com). It's a true black, and it helps to get a graphic line and sharp wing.

Photo: sephora.com

For shaky hands: Use a felt tip

Using a felt-tip eyeliner will remind you of holding aÂ regular pen, and will helpÂ to steady your hand.

Try: Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen ($56; nordstrom.com). Nothing beats it for a sharp line, SimkinÂ says, and it's double sidedâyou can use the bigger side to create your line, and the smaller point to perfect the wing or inner corner of the eye.

Photo: Nordstrom.com

For the tear-prone: Use waterproof

"Winging it" at a wedding?Â If you're bound to shed some tears, use a waterproof formula. It might be a little tougher to wipe off, but it'll stay intact through the end of the night.

Try: e.l.f Waterproof Eyeliner Pen ($2; drugstore.com)

Photo: Drugstore.com