The Easy, At-Home Oily Skin Mask That Mindy Kaling Swears By

Sometimes I put glop on my face for beauty reasons. This one was cheapo and fun to mix and really worked. I don't get paid by them or anything! Just have mega oily skin and @clarisshair and @jankinjo recommended this on book tour. It works! Plus it makes me look frightening. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 30, 2015 at 6:43am PDT

Mindy Kaling, author, actress, and style icon,Â just revealed one of her best beauty secrets. Not the least bit self-conscious, she posted a picture of herself covered in the grey goopy mask toÂ Instagram.

"Sometimes I put glop on my face for beauty reasons. This one was cheapo and fun to mix and really worked. I don't get paid by them or anything!" she wrote in the caption to her 1.8 million followers.

The products pictured: apple cider vinegar, a jar of Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, and a hot pink mixing bowl.Â It was her "mega oily skin" and the advice of her trusty hair and makeup team that led her to this DIY concoction in the first place, she added.

The "secret" ingredient in the mask is 100% bentoniteÂ clay, and in fact, it is great for deep cleaning pores and controlling sebum production. When mixed with Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV), the clay liquifies andÂ develops into a creamy consistency, ideal for applying as a face mask. You can use water with the clay powder, but ACV is recommended for its anti-bacterial qualities that have the added benefit of helping to prevent acne breakouts.

Try Mindy's Mask

You'll need:

3 Tsp.Â Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($8, amazon.com)

2 Tbsp. Apple Cider Vineger ($6, amazon.com)

Non-metal bowl (Because of the negative charge inÂ the bentonite clay, which is what pulls out dirt and oil, using a metal spoon or bowl can put a positive charge on it, making it ineffective.)

Mix the two ingredients together and apply allover your face, paying close attention to your problem areas. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing. As the clay hardens, you will feel a slight tightening feeling, that's good! That means that the impurities are being drawn out of your pores and you'll be left with softer skin and a brighter complexion.

If you have combination skin, it's best to apply the mask only to your greasy areas, typicallyÂ the t-zone, so that you're not stripping your skin. If oily skin is not a problem, or if your skin is more sensitive, you should stick to a less intense maskâthis one mayÂ leave your skin too dry.

