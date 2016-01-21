The Best Short Cut for Your Face Shape and Hair Texture

Anyone who thought that the short hair trend wouldn't lastÂ has been proven very wrong. More and more of our favorite celebsÂ areÂ making the chop, and their stylish new cuts are giving us serious hair envy. We spoke withÂ Jenny Cho, a celebrity stylist from Suave Professionals, toÂ find out how to style some of the most popular short looks.Â Here, fourÂ of the latest celebs to join the short hair club, plus tips from Cho on how toÂ determineÂ if their cut will flatterÂ your face.

RELATED: 10 Surprising Beauty Uses for Coconut Oil

TheÂ LayeredÂ Lob

Who should get it:Â Because theÂ shorter length and blunt ends of a layered lobÂ add volume and body, this styleÂ works especially well onÂ anyone with fine hair,Â saysÂ Cho.Â Those with curly hair, though, should avoid adding layers, since short pieces will coil up and overwhelm your face instead of flattering it. This cut is also extremely flattering on anyone with a more square-shaped face.

London / X Factor A photo posted by @adele on Dec 14, 2015 at 8:08am PST

How to style it: Loose waves are your friend. Start by applying a volumizing spray at the rootsÂ (we likeÂ Bumble and Bumble Thickening Hairspray, $29 atÂ sephora.com) and then blow dry with a round brush. Next, separate hair into two-inch sections. SpritzÂ each section with hairsprayÂ (we like Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray,Â $10 atÂ nordstrom.com) and use a large barrel curling iron to addÂ waves. As you release each wave, gently stretch hair while itâs still hot to create aÂ loose texture. Finish with another blast of hairspray and comb through, then muss the waves with your hands for an unfinished look.

RELATED: 10 Foods for Stronger Nails and Thicker Hair

Shoulder-Length

Who should get it: This length is perfect forÂ someone who wants the look of long hair, with the ease of shorter locks. A bouncy blowout helps keep the look youthful, but the shorter cut screams "sophisticated." Another bonus: This versatile styleÂ looks great on almost every face shape.Â If your hair tends to lie flat no matter how much hairspray you use, you might want to also considerÂ bangsâthey add instant fullness, especially with shoulder-length hair like Kate Middleton's.

This definitely is one of my all time favourite colours on her!😍 #katemiddleton #duchesskate #britishroyal A photo posted by ❤Duke,Duchess,Prince,Princess❤ (@katewilliamgeorgecharlotte) on Dec 11, 2015 at 11:56am PST

How to style it:Â Not everyone has a hairdresser on hand like MiddletonÂ does, but that doesn't mean you can't master the bouncy blowout at home.Â Emphasize hairâs natural movement by starting with a volumizing styling product on damp hairÂ (we like Living Proof Full Thickening Cream,Â $26 atÂ sephora.com). Apply at the roots and then blow dry with fingers for tousled texture. After styling with a wide barrel curling iron, break up tighter curls with a flat iron, focusing on the ends. Add a blast of dry shampooÂ to loosen up the waves and add grit (we likeÂ Toni & Guy Matt Texture Dry Shampoo, $15 atÂ target.com).

RELATED: How to Make Your Blowout Last Longer

Lob with Long Bangs

Who should get it:Â Long live the fringe!Â This style works well on all hair types. Not only do bangs help frame the face and hide the appearance of a widerÂ forehead, they can also create the illusion of volume.Â Someone with a longer, oval face shape will look great with a lob that has fringe.

Being the Face Of #RobertoCavalli Feels Pretty Darn Cool! Wearing #Cavalli #SS16 @Peter_Dundas #Milan #MFW A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 26, 2015 at 11:44am PDT

HowÂ to style it: Having bangs comes with responsibilityâit takes a little practice before styling them becomes second nature. Because hair is finest in this area, you should avoid using any product on bangs (the fine hair absorbs product faster and can turn oily if youÂ sweat). Instead, apply a few drops of SheaMoisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration SerumÂ ($11; target.com)Â from mid-shaft to ends, then blow dry withÂ a round brush. If your hair texture is cooperative, an effective technique is to use your fingers to dry and manipulate your strands while using the blow dryer. Once you're done, you can smooth a straightener over hair if you're after a more sleek look.

RELATED: Cutting Back on Shampoo? 15 Things You Should Know

The Textured Bob

Who should get it:Â If you have an oval-shaped face like Emma Watson, this is the cut for you. You can go short orÂ experiment withÂ different parts and layersâthey'll all compliment your face, says Cho. If your face shape is different though, the good news is that you can still try theÂ cut with a few modifications. ChoÂ suggests the following: For a heart-shaped face, addÂ a side part and side-swept fringe to minimize your forehead; forÂ a round face, keep layers on the sides longer; and forÂ a square face, try an off-center part with face-framing layers at the chin.

How to style it:Â One of the reasons this lookÂ has gained such traction is that it createsÂ incredible texture. After washing hair, build body by applying mousseÂ generously throughout strands (we like Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Volumizing SoufflÃ© Mousse,Â $5 atÂ amazon.com) and then blow dry. Next, usingÂ a flatiron, startÂ at the top of the hair shaft and rotate your wrist front to back as you move down to create bends.Â This will formÂ âSâ waves, which areÂ flattering on this style. Stop short at the ends, leaving them straight. For shorter hair, the key is to start higher up at the root and to rotate the iron just a few times.