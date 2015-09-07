The Best Concealer for Every Skin Problem

Dark circles? Blemishes? Blotchiness? Different problem spots require different tints and textures. Use this guide from Troy Surratt, founder of Surratt Beauty, to pinpoint your perfect concealerâand learn how to apply it for a flawless finish.

Problem: Blemishes

Look for: A tacky texture (usually found in tubes or compacts).



How to apply: After putting on foundation, swipe across the blemish with a concealer brushâup and down and side to sideâuntil every curve of the bump is covered.

Try: Clinique Acne Solu-tions Clearing Concealer ($18, nordstrom.com).

Problem: Redness

Look for: A green-tinted stick to neutralize ruddiness with precision.

How to apply: Swipe along areas where skin tends to get blotchyâaround your nose and chinâthen use a sponge to diffuse the color evenly. Apply foundation.

Try:Â Japonesque Color Correcting Crayon in Green ($22, amazon.com).

Problem: Dark Circles

Look for: A dense, creamy formula for easy-to-blend full coverage.

How to apply: With the concealerâs wand, dab three small dots along the orbital bone under your eyes, then gently tap with your ring finger to buff into skin.

Try:Â By Terry Terrybly Densiliss Concealer ($69, amazon.com).

RELATED:

29 Expert Beauty Tricks Every Woman Should Know

How to Fix Crow's Feet, Dark Circles, and More

2014 Beauty Awards: 17 Best Makeup Products