3 Texturizing Shampoos for Amazing Bedhead Waves

Buh-bye, blowouts! Air-drying is going to be your new BFF. Try these texturizing shampoos to achieve the perfect, lived-in 'do.

You know that perfectly imperfect bedhead look that takes way too many tools and stylers to achieve? Texturizing shampoos can change that, by boosting your hair’s texture before you even reach for the towel. “They add grit to the cuticle, so strands aren’t squeaky-clean, making it easier to hold volume,” says Jeff Chastain, a celebrity hairstylist and the founder of the product line Parlor.

Pro tip: “Skip conditioning, unless hair is super dry,” adds Garren, a celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co. If it is, “apply conditioner only to the ends so you don’t reverse the effect left by the texture-building shampoo,” he advises.

Here, three incredible new texturizing shampoos that will give you great hair, starting right in the shower.