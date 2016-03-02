Target's #NoFOMO Campaign Is All the Swimsuit Confidence You Need

If you've ever had fear of missing out (or FOMO as the kids like to say), then that means you are a human being just like the rest of us. It's hard not to push aside feelings of insecurity to do something you really want to do, like, say, hit the beach even when you're not feeling very swimsuit model-y. But Target's new swim campaign is all about the #NoFOMO, because they want every single body to feel comfy looking cute in a suit.

By now you've probably spotted some of your favorite bloggers rocking adorable bathing suits (both bikinis and one-pieces) in both year-round warm locales and even in the snow (that's #brave) on Instagram using the hashtag #NoFOMO.

Head over to my blog for tips on how to pick the perfect bathing suit for your body👙 I also want you guys to take the @targetstyle #NOFOMO pledge! Say YES to more pool parties & beach days. Are you taking the pledge with me? #targetstyle #swimtarget2016 #ad A photo posted by Melissa Flores (@melissaflores) on Feb 5, 2016 at 8:57am PST

As you can see, even Barbie and her girl squad is getting in on the action, so the bloggers featured are in very good company.

Meet the new #Barbies unveiled 2day--curvy/petite/tall--wearing swimsuits u can get at #Target #NOFOMO @barbiestyle @targetstyle @newsday @amnewyork A photo posted by Joe Amodio (@joe_amodio) on Mar 1, 2016 at 7:31am PST

It's all part of Target's to abolish #FOMO from your vocabulary this summer, promoting their stylish, flattering and impossible-not-to-feel-good cuts available in sizes 2 through 22. Because the most stylish accessory you can rock is your confidence…and that doesn't fit in a beach bag.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.