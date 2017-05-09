14 Genius Summer Beauty Tips to Combat Sweat and Humidity

Swimming laps is great for your strength but (if you forget your goggles) hell for your eyes. "Rinsing with a sterile saline solution and lubricating with artificial tears right after swimming will reduce the irritation," says Michelle Askler, MD, an opthamologist in Dearborn, Mich. But when an eye rinse doesn't totally clear up the red, you can distract with these (gentle) makeup hacks. Use a beige cream shadow, which "neutralizes any ruddiness on the lid and won't pick up the color from your bloodshot eye," explains Cassandra Garcia, a Bobbi Brown cosmetics makeup artist in New York City. Choose a matte formula, as metallic shadows tend to contain mica or quartz, which can exacerbate redness. Finish with a few swipes of basic nonwaterproof black mascara for an eye-opening effect, but skip eyeliner—it can irritate.