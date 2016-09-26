7 New Anti-Aging Products That Are Made With Superfoods

From carrots to Greek yogurt, the buzziest anti-aging ingredients come straight out of the kitchen.
Turns out, all those good-for-you nutrients in your favorite superfoods also benefit your complexion. Here, seven new skincare products that hydrate, brighten, cleanse, smooth, and reduce fine lines—and they're all made with ingredients that come straight from your fridge.
1
Carrot
Massage The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser into dry skin to dissolve dirt and oil. Thanks, beta-carotene!
2
Egg
Moisture-enhancing egg white and egg yolk extracts in Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream soften dry skin naturally.
3
Citrus Jam
The combination of exfoliating lemon and orange pastes in Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask turns up your glow—and smells delish.
4
Greek Yogurt
Rich in nourishing protein, Korres Greek Yoghurt Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Wipes clean off makeup super gently, without doing damage.
5
Goat Milk
The soothing lactose in Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm wakes up tired eyes. Plus, the formula cools on contact.
6
Blackberry
Want younger-looking akin? The power duo of blackberry leaf extract and dill in Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Intense Renewal Serum firms and fades lines.
7
Artichoke
Packed with antioxidants, Yuri Pibu Artichoke Power Essence minimizes large pores.