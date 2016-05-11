5 Sneaky Places You Need to Apply Sunscreen

Here’s how to safeguard some surprising areas where dermatologists commonly see skin cancers.
Slathering your face and shoulders with sunscreen is a no-brainer for days you spend in the rays. But we often forget to protect hidden spots like our scalp and in between our toes, areas that are still susceptible to skin cancers. To ensure your whole body stays safe this summer, practice these simple tips for applying SPF in harder-to-reach spots.
1
Scalp
Sunburn on your scalp can be extremely painful. To protect yourself, use a Q-tip to apply sunscreen along your hairline, down your part, and over any other exposed areas of your scalp without causing greasy strands.
2
Ears
The delicate skin on your ears is vulnerable to the sun's rays. Small stick applicators, such as Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30, glide easily over tricky curves.
3
Eyelids
While sunglasses help shield your eyes, you should also apply sunscreen directly on your eyelids. Swipe a nonmenthol lip balm with SPF onto lids, suggests Dr. Zeichner. And not to worry: The wax won’t migrate into the eyes or lead to irritation.
4
Under the nails
You already know that applying SPF to the backs of your hands can help prevent sun spots and other signs of premature aging. But don't forget about your nails: Londontown KUR UV Resistant Top Coat protects your manicure and the skin underneath.