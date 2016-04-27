You wouldn't wear winter sweaters and tights in the summer, so why would you continue to wear your cold-weather makeup when the temperature starts to rise? The products you use most of the year won't necessarily hold up to the extra oil and sweat your body produces in the summer, so it only makes sense to adapt your routine to the changing weather conditions. We turned to top makeup artists to get the scoop on what to look for at the makeup counter.

Swap your foundation for tinted moisturizer

The t-zone—your forehead and nose—tends to get oily faster in the summer, and humidity can sometimes make cream foundations take on an unflattering shine. “I suggest trying a lightweight tinted moisturizer, preferably one that's oil-free," says Neil Scibelli, a makeup artist in New York City. His pick: Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer ($32; tartecosmetics.com), a multitasker that provides SPF coverage, boosts natural glow, and has enough staying power to last throughout a sweaty summer day. "The purifying clay properties are great for your skin in the summer months, and the oil-free formula feels almost like you’re not wearing anything at all,” he says.

Go a shade darker

“The foundation that can save your life in winter can look often too heavy and pale for the warmer months,” says Jo Baker, Rimmel London makeup artist. And despite your best efforts to slather on the SPF and stay out of the sun, there's a good chance your face will be slightly darker in July than it was in January. You'll want to choose a shade that enhances your sunkissed skin rather than make it look pasty, and go light on the bronzer. “For a shade test, dab a drop along your jaw line down to your neck to find the best match for your skin tone,” suggest Scibelli.

Stash powder in your bag

Grease is as much a part of summer as bikinis and flip-flops—it’s just unavoidable when you’re running around in the heat. Enter your new best friends: blotting papers and touch up powder. We like Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Blotting Paper ($8; sephora.com). The papers come in a convenient little case that's easy to toss into your tote. After blotting, most of the oil will be absorbed on the sheet, but to touch up and get a more polished look, sweep on some translucent powder. “One that mattifies oil without drying the skin or being cake-y is perfect in hot weather for keeping skin shine free," says Petra Strand, founder of PIXI by Petra. "Stay away from talc-based powders that can leave a powdery build up in humid weather.” PIXI Quick Fix Powder ($20; target.com) is made with cornstarch mica to keep skin matte without dehydrating it.

Liven your lipstick

Your favorite matte berry lipstick from the dreariest of winter days may not look quite so flattering on your fresh-off-the-beach complexion. “I say change up your shades every three months anyway, and have a stash of lipsticks so that you can enjoy the different moods and palettes of your wardrobe as the climate fluctuates,” says Baker. If you don’t want to part with your beloved dark shades or would rather not invest in new colors, try a product that transforms your old lipstick to something new, like The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder Lip Flip Shade Transformer in Yellow ($22; sephora.com). It instantly brightens any shade, making it into a new hue, more suitable for the sunny days of summer.

Brighten your blush

You may also want to try out a livlier blush shade in the summer. Some colors wouldn’t quite look right on sallow winter skin, but are flattering on skin that’s seen a little sun (while wearing proper SPF, of course!). A pop of coral, pink, or lavender on cheeks is the perfect way to put yourself in summer mode. Try butter London Blush Clutch Singles in Violet, Tiger Lily or Hibiscus ($15 each; butterlondon.com).

Make eyeliner and mascara smudge-proof

Between humidity-induced sweat and allergy-fueled watery eyes, regular old eye makeup doesn’t stand much of a chance. Swap out your usual liner and mascara for waterproof versions. Eyeko Sport Eyeliner ($20; nordstrom.com) is no joke: it’s formulated to withstand extreme sports, so a little perspiration isn’t a threat at all. As for mascara, we know—it’s so hard to find that perfect formula that lengthens, separates, and adds volume. So if switching to a waterproof formula just isn't an option, then try a waterproof topcoat like BareMinerals Locked & Coated WaterProof Lash Top Coat ($12; bareescentuals.com). The wand won’t interfere with any of the work that your beloved mascara has already done; it simply deposits a coating over lashes to transform your current mascara into a waterproof one.