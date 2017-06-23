The 9 Summer Beauty Products Our Editors Swear By

Pamper yourself all summer with these hair, skin, and makeup discoveries our beauty editors can’t live without.
As you fill up your shopping cart with swimsuits, flip flops, and more summer essentials, don't forget to stock up on hot weather must-haves for your skin and hair. From a natural deodorant that keeps you fresh (with adorable packaging!) to a setting mist that will keep your makeup from slipping off, these are the summer beauty products our beauty editors turn to when the temperatures rise.
1
Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant
"Finally, a brightly packaged natural deodorant—far from boring! It goes on smooth, has a light floral scent, and keeps underarms fresh."
—Chelsea Burns, associate beauty editor
2
Benefit Galifornia Powder Blush
"I’m obsessed with this gold-flecked pink blush. I swirl it on the apples of my cheeks and blend using the brush it comes with."
—Lisa DeSantis, assistant beauty editor
3
Glamglow Glamsetter
"On a hot day, I never leave my apartment without a spritz of makeup-setting mist. In addition to keeping my foundation and eyeliner from melting, this one has pollution-fighting benefits thanks to green, white, and red teas. I keep it in the office fridge and spray throughout the day for a refresh."
—L.D.
4
Cocofloss in Fresh Coconuts
"I know—dental floss isn’t the sexiest product, but there’s no denying that it comes in handy. When I got this upgraded version, which has blue string and tastes like coconut, I felt way cooler about keeping it in my cosmetics case."
—L.D.
5
St. Ives Exfoliate & Nourish Apricot Scrub Oil
"Some scrubs feel harsh on my skin, but this new formula combines walnut-shell powder and pure grapeseed oil to gently exfoliate."
—Heather Muir, beauty director
6
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow
"These individually packaged self-tanner wipes are my secret to looking sun-kissed while staying out of the sun. They’re also packed with anti-aging ingredients."
—H.M.
7
Cuvée Beauty Premiere Treatment
"Salt water and chlorine do a number on my color-treated hair. Enter this conditioning mask—it’s made of champagne extracts that soften my strands when they need a little extra TLC, like after a beach vacation."
—L.D.
8
Yes to Hydrating Shower Cocktail Body Wash
"The next best thing to sipping a cocktail poolside? Lathering up with one in the shower. This mango-and-papaya-scented body wash turns my bathroom into a tropical getaway."
—H.M.
9
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
"This moisturizer is super concentrated but sinks in quickly and plumps skin."
—C.B.