Style Coach: How to Wear Low Boots with Skirts

Lisa Shin
I want to wear low boots with skirts. Tips?
—Robin Jones, Shreveport, LA
If you don't have endless legs, the best way to rock boots of any height with a skirt is to add matching opaque tights. I like a knee-length skirt with low booties, because the length shows off and elongates your legs.
Me Too boots ($119; lordandtaylor.com); American Apparel pantyhose ($14; americanapparel.net)
