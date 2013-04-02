Style Coach: How to Spring Up Your Wardrobe

Florals are a big trend this season! For a sophisticated take, swap riotous color for subtle neutral blooms; team with a crisp blouse. Or, try a floral top with jeans or khakis. Play with accessories: Choose a color from your print, or pick one that clashes for extra pizzazz.

Suze Yalof Schwartz
April 02, 2013

What's the easiest way to spring up my wardrobe?

Mamie Walling, Birmingham, Ala.

H&M shirt ($40; H&M). Banana Republic skirt ($98; bananarepublic.com). R.J. Graziano necklace and bracelet ($45 and $35; rjgraziano.com). BCBG flats ($129; bcbg.com).









A regular on Today and Good Morning America, Suze Yalof Schwartz blogs at tallskinnyrich.com.

