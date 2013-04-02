Style Coach: How to Spring Up Your Wardrobe

What's the easiest way to spring up my wardrobe?

—Mamie Walling, Birmingham, Ala.

Florals are a big trend this season! For a sophisticated take, swap riotous color for subtle neutral blooms; team with a crisp blouse. Or, try a floral top with jeans or khakis. Play with accessories: Choose a color from your print, or pick one that clashes for extra pizzazz.



H&M shirt ($40; H&M). Banana Republic skirt ($98; bananarepublic.com). R.J. Graziano necklace and bracelet ($45 and $35; rjgraziano.com). BCBG flats ($129; bcbg.com).