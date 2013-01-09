Style Coach: How to Look Slim in Bulky Sweaters



Lisa Shin

How can I wear big, chunky knits without looking bulky?

—Lisa Flanagin, Beacon, NY



Thick, nubby sweaters are a hot winter trend, but they can add pounds. The trick is proportion: If you have a boxy sweater on top, make sure you pair it with something tight and slim below, like black leather leggings or skinny jeans.

H&M sweater and knit cap ($60 & $13, respectively; H&M stores); BCBG Max Azria leggings ($138; Bloomingdale's); BaubleBar bracelet ($24; baublebar.com); Nine West Vintage America Collection boots ($169; ninewest.com)