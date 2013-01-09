Style Coach: How to Look Slim in Bulky Sweaters

Thick, nubby sweaters are a hot winter trend, but they can add pounds. The trick is proportion: If you have a boxy sweater on top, make sure you pair it with something tight and slim below, like black leather leggings or skinny jeans.

Suze Yalof Schwartz
January 09, 2013


Lisa Shin

How can I wear big, chunky knits without looking bulky?

—Lisa Flanagin, Beacon, NY

H&M sweater and knit cap ($60 & $13, respectively; H&M stores); BCBG Max Azria leggings ($138; Bloomingdale's); BaubleBar bracelet ($24; baublebar.com); Nine West Vintage America Collection boots ($169; ninewest.com)

