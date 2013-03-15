Style Coach: How to Look Great in Rain Gear

How can I look great in rain gear?

—Jessica Clerkin, Mineola, N.Y.

A classic trench is always chic. And there are so many clever updates, like this chartreuse piping. Also key: keeping your feet dry without sacrificing style. You can't go wrong with dark green or black wellies, but there is something fun about rain boots that give a pop of color.



BCBG raincoat ($162; Macy's). Hunter boots ($135; wink nyc.com).