Style Coach: How to Cuff the Hem of Your Jeans

Here are my rules: Cuff skinny or straight-leg jeans, but not baggier styles. Keep cuffs slim (an inch or two, maximum), hitting just at or above the ankles. Wear this look with leg-lengthening nude flats for a casual spin, or slip on strappy sandals for laid-back glam.

Suze Yalof Schwartz
April 05, 2013

Is there a trick to properly cuffing the hem of your jeans?

Lauren Christian, Richmond, Va

Loft blouse ($50; loft.com). Old Navy pants and belt ($35 and $17 for 2; oldnavy.com). BCBG sandals ($98; Macy's).









A regular on Today and Good Morning America, Suze Yalof Schwartz blogs at tallskinnyrich.com.

