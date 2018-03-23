11 Spring Nail Designs People Are Loving on Pinterest

You don’t have to wait for May to see gorgeous flowers. Just put them on your nails, or opt for updated pastel patterns and fun decals. Read on for styles we’re seeing all over Pinterest before you head to the salon (or your bathroom).

This white and pastel design from La NPA Mouton is the perfect combination of simple and spring-inspired.

Nails: La NPA Mouton

Point toward the season with a powder blue and white style, like this two-nail geometric shape idea from Sun Studio.

Nails: Sun Studio

Who knew a floral design could be so easy to DIY? Follow along with this step-by-step video from Cute Polish.

Nails: Cute Polish

If you typically opt for a darker shade, transition into spring with a black base and floral pattern from Nina Nailed It.

Nails: Nina Nailed It

Everything will be coming up daisies with this style from Gabby’s Nail Art.

Nails: Gabby’s Nail Art

Make your classic pastel color shine with a duo like this one from In Love With Life.

Nails: In Love With Life

No need to look for Easter eggs this year. It’s easy to find your new inspiration with these sophisticated multi-colored nails from Indigo Nails Lab.

Nails: Indigo Nails Lab

Marble isn’t just for your countertops! Rebecca Shinners’ nails are giving us serious spring style envy.

Nails: Rebecca Shinners/Instagram

You’ll be blown away by this dandelion design, courtesy of Selena Dee Nails.

Nails: Selena Dee Nails

We’re kicking pretty in pink up a notch thanks to Supakova Nails.

Nails: Supakova Nails

Creating a special design can be intimidating. But with these affordable decals from Vita Bello Vogue, it'll take just minutes to look like you spent hours at the nail salon.

Nails: Vita Bello Vogue

Before you get started on your DIY design, make sure you have the four essentials: a nail strengthener, base coat, polish, and top coat. Look out for keratin- or argan oil-infused products to strengthen nails and soften cuticles.