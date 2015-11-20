Something Surprising Happened When This Social Media Star Got Real on Instagram

With many of social media's elite hopping on the truth train these days, model and blogger Stina Sanders was prompted to start sharing some of her own less-than-fabulous moments from her everyday life.

Oh 💩 the IBS is bad! So it's colonic irrigation time..... A photo posted by STINA SANDERS (@stinasanders) on Nov 11, 2015 at 6:15am PST

Instead of the usual glamour shots of the kind of life we imagine in our dreams, followers were treated to images of Sanders' chipped pedicure, donning hair removal cream on her upper lip in the shower, and even a rather unflattering shot as she prepares for a colonic (eeks). Sanders' change of focus on her account led to some really interesting results.

When you go to take a selfie but your camera takes a shot before you're ready. Double chins and all! #selfie #letmetakeaselfie A photo posted by STINA SANDERS (@stinasanders) on Nov 14, 2015 at 9:02am PST

For starters, she told People she lost thousands of followers, which seems pretty crazy considering how often social media users bash the unrealistic photos of the platform's biggest stars. But there is something positive that has come out of Sanders' redirection—positive and encouraging comments. You see, 2,000 people may have jumped ship, but those that stayed have had a lot of wonderful things to say about her unfiltered posts.

De-fuzzing Monday! 🌳 A photo posted by STINA SANDERS (@stinasanders) on Nov 15, 2015 at 11:59pm PST

We think this pretty much solidifies that whole "quality over quantity" idea.

But, fear not, Sanders is beginning to pick up new followers and may be back to her old numbers in no time.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

