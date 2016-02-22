Someone Photoshopped Ronda Rousey… and She's NOT Happy About It

I have to make an apology to everyone - I was sent a picture from my team to share on social for Fallon that was altered without me knowing to make my arms look smaller. I won't say by who - I know it was done with severely misplaced positive intentions - but this goes against everything I believe and I am extremely proud of every inch of my body. And I can assure you all it will never happen again. I could not be more appalled and hope you all forgive me🙏🏼 A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 18, 2016 at 9:19pm PST

If you want to get on the bad side of former UFC champ Ronda Rousey, all you have to do is Photoshop her (we wouldn't recommend it, this girl can literally kick your ass). Following an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, someone provided her with an image to share on social media. The only problem? That image was seriously altered. So Rousey did what any self-loving woman would do and exposed the whole thing on Instagram in a separate post.

"I have to make an apology to everyone," she wrote. "I was sent a picture to share on social for Fallon that was altered without me knowing to make my arms look smaller. I won't say by who—I know it was done with severely misplaced positive intentions—but this goes against everything I believe and I am extremely proud of every inch of my body. And I can assure you all it will never happen again. I could not be more appalled and hope you all forgive me."

It goes without saying that we forgive you, Ronda. We can't think of a stronger, more body positive female role model out there. And photoshopping scandal aside, Rousey looked absolutely gorgeous during her appearance onThe Tonight Show. Her long, loose waves were styled by Abraham Esparza and her flawless no-makeup makeup look was courtesy of Kayleen McAdams.

Here's a clip of the Sports Illustrated cover girl from the ep, which aired on February 17. Also, anyone else craving Hooters wings right now?

" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

