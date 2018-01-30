These 5 Women Prove That the Flawless Skin You See on Social Media Isn't Real

It's no secret: Sometimes skin can become angry and inflammed from conditions like eczema and acne. These social media influencers are helping to raise awareness for the fact that no one's complexion is flawless.

Health.com
January 30, 2018

Social media can often feel heavily curated with filtered, Photoshopped images galore. So we love that we've recently been seeing more and more social media influencers embracing so-called imperfections such as acne and eczema and putting them on display for their followers to see. Here, five times social media stars got real about their skin.

This photo is hard for me to post... One of my goals this year is to create normality to a few seriously common things people world wide are dealing with day to day. For me this is eczema and cellulite, and together they’re not the most flattery combo🤦🏼‍♀️ I wanted to share this image showing off my angry skin and cellulite to help raise awareness that THIS IS NORMAL. I want to help love and support other angry skin suffers that are covering up, feeling self conscious and even being bullied that they’re not alone👩‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👨‍👧 I’ve been there, and I’m still dealing and accepting my skin every single day. Lately I’ve been receiving a lot of DM’s from eczema suffers all around the world giving me their personal advice and even saying thank you for sharing. Instead of the DM’s please comment below your questions, advice or anything you like that may help another in need. And more importantly, to prove to someone else that eczema is common, and they’re alone and shouldn’t feel uncomfortable and singled out. When I was a teenager I felt so alienated, unhappy and self conscious. I felt so alone and that no one knew what I had to deal with every day. Little did I know I had an entire community behind me, I just needed time to grow and realise it. So for all those young people out there that may be feeling the same... I got you’re back❤️

A post shared by KARINA IRBY (@karinairby) on

Karina Irby, co-founder of Bikini Body Burn, took to Instagram recently to share an unretouched photo of herself in a bikini with visible eczema and cellulite (above). "One of my goals this year is to create normality to a few seriously common things people world wide are dealing with day to day," she writes in the caption. "For me this is eczema and cellulite, and together they’re not the most flattery combo. I wanted to share this image showing off my angry skin and cellulite to help raise awareness that this is normal." Irby's post has received over 68,000 likes (and counting) and nearly 2,000 comments from people sharing their own struggles with body image.

Slightly different #REALITYCHECK today! ‼️ We all have good days and we all have bad days😞 I have a skin condition called eczema and sometimes my skin is happy as Larry and sometimes it has flare ups😟 ‼️ Social media/Instagram will show the good days. The good parts of people and their lives and that's ok!! That's what social media is for! ‼️ But here's a reminder that next time you see something on social media that you think is 'goals' that it's not the full story, it's not how that person will look or be alllllll the time! 🙅🏼 I'm still struggling to accept myself on the right, it's a big insecurity of mine and that's fine. I'm learning to accept myself knowing that everyone has their own struggles and insecurities and that's what makes us unique and special 🤗 #fitness #fit #health #healthy #gym #workout #Abs #glutes #fitfam #girlswholift #cardio #fitspo #instafit #gains #girlgains #muscle #strength #motivation #muslce #booty #leanin15 #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #womensbest

A post shared by Carys Gray || Cardiff, UK🇬🇧 (@busybee.carys) on

Last year, Instagram star Carys Gray posted a before-and-after photo of her face with and without makeup that quickly went viral. In the first selfie, her face looks completely flawless; in the other, she is makeup-free with a noticeable, painful-looking eczema flare. "When my eczema isn't under control, it's very blotchy, sore and I can't wear any makeup," she writes. "Both me, both real and both totally acceptable." Gray used her influence (she has more than 539,000 followers) to share an important message that the images you see on Instagram aren't always as they seem. "[H]ere's a reminder that next time you see something on social media that you think is 'goals' that it's not the full story," she says. Gray used the hashtag #REALITYCHECK to remind us all that sometimes we need one.

"You look like a zombie" "Is everything okay at home" "Are you dying" "Is that contagious" I have eczema. I have a skin condition. I have had so many hateful comments recently regarding how I look. When I wear makeup they say I'm fake. When I don't I'm a gross zombie. And can I just say, I am not my skin condition. I am a lovely, caring, beautiful human, and you don't deserve to even be on my page let alone be leaving awful comments on my pictures. All I want on my page is to promote self love. You are all fantastic. You are all brilliant. Please. Please. Please. Ignore everyone who makes awful comments. YOU ARE AMAZING. Since I got a lot of followers i have had so many hateful comments. Just because I have a lot of followers doesn't mean I don't have feelings!!!! Gah!!! "You have your comments turned on so you must welcome horrid comments" NO I HAVE MY COMMENTS ON BECAUSE I LIKE COMPLIMENTS ON MY HARD FUCKING WORK. Basically what I'm trying to say is fuck anyone that shits on you. You are so much better than that. I love you all. Chin up. There's a lot of hate in this world but I'm there for you. Shoot me a message. I may take a while to get back to you but I'll be there for you. #eczema #selfhelp #selflove #makeup

A post shared by The lil makeup bee 🐝 (@bronya_h) on

Self-taught makeup artist Bronya Humphreys (@bronya_h) has turned her eczema into gorgeous works of art by covering up the scaly, red patches around her eyes with intricate designs. In a recent before-and-after photo that's received more than 100,000 likes, she opened up about trying to ignore some of the "hateful" comments she receives and stressed the importance of self-love. "I am not my skin condition," she writes. "I am a lovely, caring, beautiful human."

Instagram star Haley Wait (@pigss) recently went viral for posting foundation-free selfies with her cystic acne visible to her 132,000 followers. In one post, she clapped back at people who were trying to diagnose her breakouts. "Hey can we all agree to just stop sending me acne advice?" she writes. "I know the intent is good a lot of times but if I didn’t ask, then I don’t need it. It’s just kind of insulting tbh. There’s more to me than my acne. I get thousands of messages a DAY about my acne, and I’m certain that most of you aren’t dermatologists. It’s not as simple as washing your face and drinking water. Thank you."

"This is why I have trust issues" "This is why you should take a girl swimming on the first date". 🙄 oh my gosh I am sick to DEATH of reading comments and seeing jokes like this all over the Internet. NEWSFLASH- it's not nice to tell a woman that their natural self is worth any less than their made up self because it's comments like these that create self confidence issues within women. Girls should not be ridiculed for wearing makeup, girls should not be made fun of for doing something that improves their self confidence, which is why I can't STAND it when girls get picked on for it- it's much the same as dying your hair, going to the gym or getting your teeth whitened, you're doing something that improves your self confidence so why is it that people feel the need to say something about it? I've worn a full face of makeup ever since I was 13 years old because I ALWAYS had horrible skin so I always wanted to cover it up, and it made me feel beautiful which is a powerful thing especially when you're going through those awkward teenage years- but I used to cop a fair bit from people back in the day- I got called "cake face" more times than I could count, and it made me feel horrible. I guess the point I'm trying to get across with this post is that self confidence is such an important thing, so whatever a girl, or a boy, or anyone these days needs to do to make themselves more confident isn't anyone else's business so it shouldn't be commented on. I'm beginning to become more confident without makeup, but I also love the fact that I can spend 20 minutes applying it and it improves my self confidence like crazy- so please think long and hard next time you want to make any kind of comment about anyone's appearance, from the clothes theyre wearing to their makeup or hair or tan or ANYTHING, it doesn't matter if you're saying it to their face or if you're behind a computer screen, and it doesn't matter if you "mean well", it's none of your business 🙅🏼‍♀️

A post shared by BECK JACKSON (@becklomas) on

Australian fitness blogger Beck Jackson often talks about having imperfect skin on social media. A few days ago, she called out memes that are critical of women who wear makeup (above). "Oh my gosh I am sick to DEATH of reading comments and seeing jokes like this all over the Internet," she writes. "NEWSFLASH- it's not nice to tell a woman that their natural self is worth any less than their made up self because it's comments like these that create self confidence issues within women." Jackson also recently shared a makeup-free photo where she opened up about her struggle with acne. "Im [sic] basically just writing this post to show people that they’re not alone, even if you aren’t struggling with acne, everyone struggles with an insecurity of some sort, so let me offer these words of advice: imperfections are only skin deep, there is literally so much more to you than the way you look."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up