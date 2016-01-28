So You Blobbed Your Eyeliner, Now What?

We've all been there. You're coasting along with your makeup routine when all of a sudden out of nowhere, a sneeze, a skip, a hiccup—something happens to trip you up, and you end up with your makeup blobbed all over your face. It's the worst, and it tends to happen at the most inopportune moments, like when you really don't have the time to start over. We feel you sister, and we've got the fix to get you back on your way, despite hitting a little speed bump. Check it out!

And, per usual, we're also gonna slow it down for you, because we really want you to master it.

1. The dreaded blob. Ideally this won't happen.

2. Sweep on some concealer to clean up some of your mistake.

3. Tap your concealer so that it really blends in with your skin (no streaks allowed).

4. Smile, you averted cosmetic disaster.

This post originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.